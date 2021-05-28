Daily Weather Forecast For Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Rain High 50 °F, low 44 °F 14 to 18 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance Rain Showers High 56 °F, low 46 °F 6 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 61 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 66 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.