Fresno, CA

Fresno Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Fresno Bulletin
 18 days ago

FRESNO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0aEVVkHt00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 92 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 92 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 97 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 103 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fresno, CA
