Oklahoma City Daily Weather Forecast

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 72 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 72 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



