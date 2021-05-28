Cancel
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City Daily Weather Forecast

Oklahoma City Voice
 18 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Isl0d_0aEVVjPA00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 72 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 72 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Oklahoma City, OK
With Oklahoma City Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

