Oklahoma City Daily Weather Forecast
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 72 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 72 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
