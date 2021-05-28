Washington Weather Forecast
WASHINGTON, DC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, May 29
Light Rain Likely
- High 58 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance light rain then scattered rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 59 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
