Albuquerque Daily Weather Forecast

ALBUQUERQUE, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 89 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 35 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 91 °F, low 60 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 86 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 79 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.