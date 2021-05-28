Albuquerque Daily Weather Forecast
ALBUQUERQUE, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 89 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 91 °F, low 60 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.