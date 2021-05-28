Cancel
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Albuquerque Digest
Albuquerque Digest
 18 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rgtIm_0aEVVcE500

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 60 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Albuquerque Digest

Albuquerque Digest

