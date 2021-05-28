UFC targeting September for Alexander Volkanovski – Brian Ortega

Jake Paul wants to fight Nate Diaz after he gets done with Tyrone Woodley. The social media star made his intentions known last night after the event had concluded. The Stockton, California native lost a tough fight to Leon Edwards at UFC 263. Most viewers were dazzled by the end of that MMA contest. Diaz really had a chance to win at the end, but give credit to Edwards for managing to hold on as the momentum shifted. For Paul, he’s just lining up the fights now. It’s a strange world, but a YouTuber is the hottest name in combat sports at the moment. Showtime reportedly did more than a million PPV buys of the fight between his brother and Floyd Mayweather. People can complain about the brash nature, but they’re still tuning in to watch the spectacle at the end of the day.