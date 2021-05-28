Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

How to increase COVID-19 vaccine uptake in young people

By The Conversation
MedicalXpress
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Tracie O. Afifi, Ashley Stewart-Tufescu, Janique Fortier, Samantha Salmon, S. Michelle Driedger and Tamara Taillieu, The Conversation. Ending the coronavirus pandemic rests partly on a large uptake of COVID-19 vaccines, with the goal of reaching herd immunity. Recently in Canada, the age for vaccine eligibility has been decreasing to include young adults and adolescents. However, little work has been done to understand willingness to receive the vaccine among this age group.

medicalxpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Global Health#University Of Manitoba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthgmnewshub.com

Coronavirus Vaccination: Can vaccinated people still spread COVID-19? Explained

In respect to how the SARS-COV-2 virus spreads, the asymptomatic transmission of the virus makes matters get trickier. Not only does it remain to be a relatively new virus, COVID-19 also poses particular challenges because the infection can be spread via both symptomatic, as well as asymptomatic carriers. This means that a person, who doesn’t exhibit symptoms and does not undergo testing, maybe silently spreading the disease onto others. This is a scenario that can very well occur with vaccinated beneficiaries as well.
Public HealthBloomberg

‘Covid Zero’ Risks Being ‘Covid Limbo’ Amid Slow Vaccine Uptake

“Covid zero” countries that used strict border controls to keep the coronavirus largely at bay for more than a year risk being stuck in limbo and increasingly isolated unless vaccination rates pick up, public health experts said. A protective bubble that’s kept Australia’s Covid-19 fatalities to less than 1,000 is...
WorldPosted by
IBTimes

China To Offer Covid-19 Vaccine To Children As Young As Three

China has approved the emergency use of a Covid-19 vaccine for those as young as three, the drugmaker confirmed Tuesday, making it the first country to offer jabs to young children. Since the coronavirus first emerged in central China, Beijing has mostly managed to bring the country's outbreak under control,...
telegraphherald.com

Dubuque County COVID-19 vaccination rates lower among young adults

Far fewer Dubuque County residents ages 16 to 29 have been vaccinated against COVID-19 than older age groups, county health officials said this week. Health officials told the Dubuque County Board of Health that 6,407 residents in that age group were fully vaccinated as of Wednesday. According to U.S. Census Bureau data, 18,819 county residents are in that age group, meaning 34% are fully vaccinated.
Public HealthWashington Times

U.S. officials worry about disparities in COVID-19 vaccine uptake

Federal health officials said Thursday the nation is wrangling the coronavirus as a whole, but they remain worried about states and localities that are lagging behind in the vaccine rollout. Slightly more than half of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, but uptake...
Watonwan County, MNSt. James Plaindealer

Watonwan County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 41% of people fully vaccinated

Some 41% of people living in Watonwan County are fully vaccinated as of June 1, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).
Public Healthfirstwordpharma.com

COVID-19 vaccine for young people aged 12 to 17: Moderna submits authorisation application to Swissmedic

COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna, which was authorised as protection against the new coronavirus at the beginning of 2021, has until now been authorised for use in persons aged 18 and over. The authorisation holder – Moderna Switzerland GmbH – submitted an application for extension of the authorisation to the age group of 12- to 17-year-olds. Swissmedic is reviewing the application in the rolling procedure.
Internetpharmaceutical-technology.com

Twitter round-up: Laurie Garrett’s tweet on social media posts discouraging Covid-19 vaccine uptake top tweet in May 2021

The top tweets were chosen from influencers as tracked by GlobalData’s Influencer Platform, which is based on a scientific process that works on pre-defined parameters. Influencers are selected after a deep analysis of the influencer’s relevance, network strength, engagement, and leading discussions on new and emerging trends. Top tweets on...
Women's Healthrollercoaster.ie

HSE confirms uptake in pregnant women receiving Covid vaccine

Around 5,200 pregnant women have been vaccinated or have an appointment to get the jab in the coming weeks, the HSE has confirmed. That is 36 per cent of some 14,200 pregnant women who have had a risk/benefit discussion with their obstetrician about taking the vaccine. It also represents about...
Public Healththoughtcrimeradio.net

AFLDS: CDC ACKNOWLEDGES HEART RISKS TO YOUNG PEOPLE, MUST DISCONTINUE COVID-19 VACCINATION IN PEOPLE ≤ 30

LOS ANGELES, CA – America’s Frontline Doctors released the following statement today in response to the announcement by the Centers for Disease Control that they will hold a June 18th emergency meeting of The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice (ACIP) to address increased rates of inflammation of the heart muscle and heart lining after COVID-19 vaccination, particularly in young people. In a June 10th meeting the CDC disclosed, as of May 31, 475 cases of myocarditis/pericarditis were reported to VAERS of Americans age 30 and younger. The conditions called myocarditis and pericarditis can cause permanent heart damage. AFLDS is currently suing the Dept. of Health and Human Services to prevent additional emergency use authorizations of COVID-19 vaccines.
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

ICMR eyes trial to study efficacy of therapies used in Covid treatment

Jun. 14—The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is planning an adaptive clinical trial of mild Covid-19 patients to test the safety and efficacy of several therapies used in treatment, including antiviral drugs that have been allowed under restricted use. For the process, ICMR has floated an expression of intent...