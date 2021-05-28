How to increase COVID-19 vaccine uptake in young people

In respect to how the SARS-COV-2 virus spreads, the asymptomatic transmission of the virus makes matters get trickier. Not only does it remain to be a relatively new virus, COVID-19 also poses particular challenges because the infection can be spread via both symptomatic, as well as asymptomatic carriers. This means that a person, who doesn’t exhibit symptoms and does not undergo testing, maybe silently spreading the disease onto others. This is a scenario that can very well occur with vaccinated beneficiaries as well.