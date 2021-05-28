Cancel
Joel Embiid Gaining Lots of Fans In Another Sport!

Cover picture for the articleIf you have been watching the Sixers you may have noticed an interesting trend whenever Joel Embiid gets knocked to the floor with an “and 1.” Its the chop. The chop that was made famous by the WWF WWE group DX back in the 90’s. Most millenials immediately recognized the action because we all were doing it in grade school thinking our teachers were oblivious to the meaning of it. (They weren’t by the way, and I got detention for it.) But because its the playoffs “the chop” got a bit more publicity and Joel Embiid was asked about it after game 2.

