Tampa, FL

Tampa Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Tampa Times
Tampa Times
 18 days ago

TAMPA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0aEVVPhW00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • 2 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Tampa Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

