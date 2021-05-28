Daily Weather Forecast For Louisville
LOUISVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance drizzle then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 59 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
