Louisville, KY

Daily Weather Forecast For Louisville

Posted by 
Louisville Daily
Louisville Daily
 18 days ago

LOUISVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IIA7g_0aEVVO4100

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance drizzle then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 59 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Louisville, KY
With Louisville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

