Brookland-Cayce High School Cheer Team member Brayden Waters signed to cheer for Furman University, Thursday. Her Cheer Team Coach, Shelby Pollard, described Waters as an “outstanding student athlete” who leads by example. Waters was a member of the BC Varsity Cheer Team that was the Runner Up in the finals of the State Cheer Competition. She is the daughter of Tami and Walt Waters.