Cyclists, Cargo Shorts Will Set You Free

By Riley Missel
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What I wear on the bike has a strong influence on how my ride feels that day. And I’m not the only one with this sentiment: there’s a reason the hashtags #SockDoping or #NewKitDay exist. Slipping on my favorite aero jersey makes me feel sleek and fast. Skipping the chamois guarantees a chill cruise to the coffee shop. One of my favorite items to ride in, though, is a humble T-shirt. Riding in a tee is freeing: goodbye suck-it-in Lycra, hello breeze on my back. Wearing non-cycling clothing on the bike sets the tone for a ride that equally colors outside the lines, like dragging my road bike up four miles of rocky singletrack (a poor choice in retrospect) or taking it on the metro to the edge of town to ride to an alpine lake (a great choice).

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cargo Shorts#Cyclists#Cadence Collection#Men
