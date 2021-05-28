Following state, archdiocese lifts most pandemic restrictions

As we all know, Fr. Altman has been subject to diabolical persecution just for doing his job as a shepherd to his flock. Unfortunately, yet not totally unexpected, the time has come for Father to mount a legal defense because forces have been marshalled and are moving to cancel him from being pastor at St. James. We, his flock, must rise to the occasion to support him as he has supported us all these months. Father Altman has shown courage and strength in his commitment to giving us the Truth. In a culture that celebrates deception and sin, Father Altman has been a shining light to tens of thousands of faithful Catholics worldwide. Sadly, as we are all aware, our holy priests are being attacked from within. It is our duty and honor as faithful sheep to help our shepherd to defend himself. If there were only one scripture verse that we could use to describe what Father means to us, it would be this:"No man has greater love than this, that he lay down his life for his friends" John 15:13. All donations will go to pay for his legal defense and related fees. Should Father be disciplined to the point of being "fired," additional funds in excess of the amount needed for legal fees will be used for his personal needs like health insurance. If any monies are left over from these expenditures, Father will gratefully donate them to The St. James Handicap Ramp Fund if he successfully retains his position as Pastor, or will donate to those organizations that support life (such as LifeSiteNews) and defend the Catholic Church (such as Church Militant). We will be posting updates on this site to keep you in the loop. All prayers are humbly accepted. Thank you and God bless for your generosity!