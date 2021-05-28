Cancel
Sacramento, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Sacramento

Sacramento News Watch
 18 days ago

SACRAMENTO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0aEVVAhr00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 91 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 102 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 106 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

