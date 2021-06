(CNN) – The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now considers the delta variant of the new coronavirus, also known as B.1.617.2, a “worrying variant.”. The variant of concern designation is given to strains of the virus that scientists believe are more transmissible or may cause more serious illness. Vaccines, treatments, and tests that detect the virus may also be less effective against a worrisome variant. Previously, the CDC had considered the delta variant to be a variant of interest.