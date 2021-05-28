How to grow cilantro

"There is a place for ninebark in just about any garden," says Kelly D. Norris, a landscape designer and author of New Naturalism ($24.51, amazon.com), of this year-round looker. Naturally occurring in North America, the deciduous shrub—genus Physocarpus—comes in an arresting range of colors and sizes. In spring, foliage emerges in splashy hues like chartreuse, copper, and deep purple. By early summer, small globes of pink or white blooms appear, attracting pollinators like native bees, butterflies, and birds, which nest in its branches. (Stems last a week or more in arrangements, too—just slice their ends before putting them in a vase.) After the leaves drop in fall, the exfoliating bark on mature plants unfurls in strips of cinnamon, gray, and charcoal. But ninebark doesn't just look good: "It's a tough, no-fuss plant," Norris says. "Find a variety you love, dig a hole, and you'll be off to the races."