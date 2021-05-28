Cancel
Cincinnati, OH

Friday rain in Cincinnati: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Cincinnati Dispatch
Cincinnati Dispatch
 18 days ago

(CINCINNATI, OH) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Cincinnati Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cincinnati:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=479Qox_0aEVV6GC00

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 57 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Cincinnati Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

