Weather Forecast For Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 49 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 35 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 56 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 66 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, May 31 Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 69 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.