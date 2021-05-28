Cancel
Milwaukee, WI

Weather Forecast For Milwaukee

Milwaukee Dispatch
Milwaukee Dispatch
 18 days ago

MILWAUKEE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0aEVV5NT00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 49 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 56 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Milwaukee, WI
