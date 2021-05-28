Weather Forecast For Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 49 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 56 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
