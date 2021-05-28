4-Day Weather Forecast For Columbus
COLUMBUS, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 68 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance Rain Showers
- High 56 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
