Columbus, OH

4-Day Weather Forecast For Columbus

Columbus News Alert
 18 days ago

COLUMBUS, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0aEVV1qZ00

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 68 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 56 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.





