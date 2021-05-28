4-Day Weather Forecast For Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 68 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 23 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance Rain Showers High 56 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 21 mph



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 66 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 75 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.