Jacksonville, FL

Daily Weather Forecast For Jacksonville

Posted by 
Jacksonville News Alert
Jacksonville News Alert
 18 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=479Qox_0aEVUr7700

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • 8 to 14 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

