Daily Weather Forecast For Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 93 °F, low 70 °F
- 8 to 14 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 92 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.