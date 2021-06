MOSCOW, June 25 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for June 30-July 6, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) June 30-July 6 - tax 41.3 39.6 50.5 - indicative 259.1 241.7 257.2 price June 23-29: - tax 38.1 39.6 50.2 - indicative 254.5 241.7 256.8 price June 17-22: - tax 33.3 39.6 48.2 - indicative 247.7 241.7 253.9 price June 9-16: - tax 29.4 39.6 50.0 - indicative 242.0 241.7 256.5 price June 2-8: - tax 28.1 39.6 52.2 - indicative 240.2 241.7 259.7 price Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports from June as part of other measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The size of the duty is determined by the agriculture ministry on a weekly basis, based on price indicators traders are reporting. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Alexander Marrow;)