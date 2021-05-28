Cancel
Orlando, FL

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

Orlando Times
 18 days ago

(ORLANDO, FL) A sunny Friday is here for Orlando, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Orlando:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0aEVUoiA00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

