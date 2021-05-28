Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(ORLANDO, FL) A sunny Friday is here for Orlando, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Orlando:

Friday, May 28 Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 93 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 91 °F, low 70 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 90 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, May 31 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night High 89 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



