NFL

Eagles' O-Line could fuel surprise playoff run

By Eliot Shorr Parks
94 WIP Sports Radio
 19 days ago
With Jeff Stoutland coaching the line, two All-Pro talents back and a solid group of backups that now have plenty of experience, the floor for this Eagles’ offensive line is high.

Philadelphia, PA
All the sports news from Philadelphia, including Eagles, Phillies, 76ers and more.

NFLNBC Sports

Report: Zach Ertz not participating in Eagles offseason work

Zach Ertz remains a member of the Eagles, but he’s not with them as they start Phase Two of this year’s offseason workouts. Monday is the first day of that phase and Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Ertz is not at the team’s facility. He is not expected to report for any of their other offseason work either.
NFLYardbarker

Eagles will be hoping that their offensive line is back to its best in 2021

Last season was a forgettable one for the Philadelphia Eagles. Injuries ravished the already aging roster, depleting the team’s depth in the process, especially along the offensive line. Throughout their frenzied 4-11-1 season, the Eagles were forced to deploy 14 different offensive line combinations. Projected starters Brandon Brooks and Andre...
NFLFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Ryan Kerrigan, Washington star defensive end, joins Eagles

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles and four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Ryan Kerrigan have agreed on a one-year contract. The 32-year-old Kerrigan, who played in college at Purdue, played 10 seasons in Washington and is the franchise's all-time leader with 95 1/2 sacks. “I know I probably wasn’t your favorite...
NFLNBC Sports

What are Eagles' odds for making 2021 NFL playoffs?

NFL teams have their schedules for the 2021 season, the first one in league history that will include 17-game slates. The coming season will also be the second with the league’s new playoff format. Seven teams from each conference made the playoffs last season, with the No. 1 seed getting...
FootballNBC Sports

Check out line of Eagles’ training camp hats for 2021

We’re about a month and a half from Eagles training camp, but this year’s line of Eagles training camp hats are already out. There are several varieties of hat and logo this year and they are running from $29.99-$36.99 on Fanatics. There are visors, caps and bucket hats. Check out...
The Eagles should keep Zach Ertz

When the season starts, Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts’ progression and cohesion will be the thing we focus on every single week. Having Ertz on the field as a security blanket for Hurts can only be a good thing.
NFLchatsports.com

Philadelphia Eagles offensive line: Thoughts on every starter, prospect

Isaac Seumalo #73, Jason Kelce #62, Philadelphia Eagles (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images) Here are a couple of statements that are both true, but if you aren’t a Philadelphia Eagles fan or haven’t been paying attention, they’re going to seem like they contradict one another. Are you ready? Okay, let’s go.
NFLchatsports.com

Philadelphia Eagles defensive line correctly gets recognized as a top-five unit

Fletcher Cox (Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports) If you’re a Philadelphia Eagles fan, you may have noticed something. If you’re like so many others, every time you wake up these days, you don’t feel that same sick feeling that you’ve had for the better part of the last nine months.
NFLNBC Washington

Ryan Kerrigan Is Signing With the Eagles. Yes, You Read That Right

Ryan Kerrigan is joining the Eagles. Yes, you read that right originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. This is going to be weird. This is going to be so, so weird. On Monday, just a few hours after officially saying goodbye to Washington, Ryan Kerrigan said hello to... the Eagles.
NFLCBS Sports

Zach Ertz will be a no-show for Eagles voluntary offseason program while pursuing trade or release, per report

Zach Ertz's future with the Philadelphia Eagles remains uncertain, so one of the greatest tight ends in franchise history is taking matters into his own hands. Per Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Ertz will not attend the voluntary workouts for the Eagles -- which begin Tuesday -- and is expected to miss the remainder of the offseason program until his situation is resolved. The Eagles tight end wants a fresh start elsewhere, whether he's traded by the team or released.