Tucson, AZ

Tucson Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Tucson Voice
Tucson Voice
 18 days ago

TUCSON, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0aEVUiPo00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 100 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 101 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 98 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

