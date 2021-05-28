Cancel
Casting Out of Darkness

Posted by 
outsidemagazine
 19 days ago
After years of family trauma, Kayla Lockhart was desperate for relief from the panic that plagued her. At her lowest moment, she picked up a fly-fishing rod and headed out to a stream—and for the first time in her life, she was able to quiet all the alarm bells in her head. For the final episode in our spring Wild Files series, we tell the story of Lockhart’s brave journey from a painful childhood to the healing waters that she now wants to share with everyone.

Outside is an American magazine covering the culture of the outdoor world as well as travel, health, fitness, gear, and news.

