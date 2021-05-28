Casting Out of Darkness

In honor of Pride Month and the coming out of Outside Inc.’s queer- and ally-run LGBTQ+ community, we want to encourage you to show your pride outside during the month of June. Getting outdoors is its own reward, of course, but in case you need an incentive, we’ll be selecting 26 of the most fabulous and adventurous entries to our photo contest to win more than $1,300 in gear from Pit Viper, Brooks Running, Bobo's Bars, Original House Wine, Superfeet, Fjällräven, and Outside Safe Space, plus nearly $1,000 in subscriptions to Outside+. To enter, all you need to do is take a picture of you showing your LGBTQ+ pride on your latest run, bike, hike, ski, or other epic mission and post it publicly to Instagram with #OutsideandProudContest and @outsideandproud, or upload it in the form below.