Indianapolis Daily Weather Forecast

INDIANAPOLIS, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms during night High 68 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 24 mph



Saturday, May 29 Scattered rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night High 58 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 18 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 69 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 74 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



