Jump on St. Louis’s rainy forecast today

(ST. LOUIS, MO) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over St. Louis Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for St. Louis:

Friday, May 28 Scattered rain showers then cloudy in the day; while cloudy during night High 64 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 26 mph



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 66 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 1 to 9 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 74 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.