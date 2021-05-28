Cancel
Austin, TX

Austin Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Austin Post
Austin Post
 18 days ago

AUSTIN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0aEVUVtF00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 82 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Austin Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Travis County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Travis, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near Lake Travis, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Travis; Williamson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN WILLIAMSON AND WESTERN TRAVIS COUNTIES At 128 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lago Vista, or 11 miles west of Anderson Mill, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Pflugerville, Anderson Mill, Windemere, Leander, Lakeway, Lago Vista, Bee Cave, West Lake Hills, Hudson Bend, The Hills, Rollingwood, Barton Creek, Shady Hollow, Mansfield Dam, Jonestown, Briarcliff and Point Venture. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
