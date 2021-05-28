Austin Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
AUSTIN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly Cloudy
- High 82 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
