Denver Daily Weather Forecast

DENVER, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 85 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 81 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 73 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night High 71 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.