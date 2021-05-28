Denver Daily Weather Forecast
DENVER, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 85 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 81 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
