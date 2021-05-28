Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

4-Day Weather Forecast For Minneapolis

Minneapolis Digest
Minneapolis Digest
 18 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02DYVa_0aEVURML00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 62 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 67 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 68 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Minneapolis, MN
With Minneapolis Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

