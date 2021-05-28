Weather Forecast For San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly Cloudy
- High 84 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
