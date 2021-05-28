San Diego Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SAN DIEGO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.