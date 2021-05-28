Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Weather Forecast

Las Vegas News Beat
 18 days ago

LAS VEGAS, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0aEVUHmJ00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 99 °F, low 72 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 98 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 100 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 101 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Las Vegas News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

