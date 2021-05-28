Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Los Angeles News Beat
 18 days ago

LOS ANGELES, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0aEVU8v100

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night

    • High 79 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Los Angeles News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

