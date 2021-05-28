Los Angeles Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LOS ANGELES, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night
- High 77 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
