Los Angeles Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

LOS ANGELES, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 77 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 76 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night High 77 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night High 79 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.