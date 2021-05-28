Chicago Daily Weather Forecast
CHICAGO, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 49 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 57 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 61 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.