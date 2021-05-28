Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Chicago Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Chicago Digest
Chicago Digest
 18 days ago

CHICAGO, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=400SO6_0aEVU2cf00

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 49 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 40 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 57 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Chicago Digest

Chicago Digest

Chicago, IL
139
Followers
211
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Chicago Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Il Lrb#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related