Houston, TX

Houston Daily Weather Forecast

Houston Digest
Houston Digest
 18 days ago

HOUSTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0aEVU1jw00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Houston Digest

Houston Digest

ABOUT

With Houston Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Houston Digest

Houston is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

(HOUSTON, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Houston. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Houston Digest

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(HOUSTON, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Houston Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Houston Digest

Where's the cheapest gas in Houston?

(HOUSTON, TX) According to Houston gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.51 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy Express at 2401 S Wayside Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.38 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 2100 Hamilton St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.
Harris County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Harris by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Harris The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas Eastern Fort Bend County in southeastern Texas Northwestern Galveston County in southeastern Texas Northeastern Harris County in southeastern Texas * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 502 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Pasadena, Pearland, League City, Texas City, Friendswood, La Porte, Deer Park, Alvin, Dickinson, South Houston, La Marque, Santa Fe, Seabrook, Webster, Hitchcock, Manvel, Kemah, Clear Lake, South Belt / Ellington and Greater Hobby Area. Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Chambers County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chambers, Coastal Harris, Inland Harris, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chambers; Coastal Harris; Inland Harris; Montgomery; Northern Liberty; San Jacinto; Southern Liberty SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MONTGOMERY...SOUTHERN SAN JACINTO...NORTHWESTERN CHAMBERS...SOUTHWESTERN LIBERTY AND NORTHEASTERN HARRIS COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM CDT At 243 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Woodloch, or near Conroe, moving east at 30 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Conroe, Humble, Tomball, Liberty, Cleveland, Dayton, Pinehurst, Kingwood, The Woodlands, Spring, Crosby, Mont Belvieu, Oak Ridge North, Panorama Village, Shenandoah, Splendora, Patton Village, Roman Forest, Magnolia and Woodbranch.
KHOU

LIST: High water locations being reported with today's storms

HOUSTON — High water locations have started popping up around the Houston area on Monday. The NWS issued a Flash Flood Warning for Harris, Liberty and Chambers counties until 6:30 p.m. Radar indicated thunderstorms are producing heavy rain across the area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen.
Chambers County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chambers, Harris, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Chambers; Harris; Liberty The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Chambers County in southeastern Texas Harris County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Liberty County in southeastern Texas * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 321 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. The gauge at Cedar Bayou and FM 1960 received 4.08 inches in the last hour. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Northern Baytown, Humble, Liberty, Dayton, Barrett, Highlands, Channelview, Cloverleaf, Kingwood, Spring, Crosby, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Old River-Winfree, Ames, Cove, Lake Houston Dam, Sheldon, Lake Houston and Atascocita. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Houston, TXspacecityweather.com

Storms sagging south into Houston metro area on Monday afternoon

The heaviest rainfall today has fallen east of Houston, from Chambers County to Lake Charles, Louisiana. Some locations have received more than 12 inches of rain and some serious flooding is underway. Closer to Houston, a slow-moving band of showers has established itself just north of the Houston metro area....
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...
Austin County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Austin, Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Austin; Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Colorado; Fort Bend; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Southern Liberty; Waller; Wharton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR COLORADO...WHARTON...SOUTHERN AUSTIN...NORTHERN JACKSON...GALVESTON...FORT BEND...BRAZORIA WESTERN CHAMBERS...NORTHWESTERN MATAGORDA...SOUTHWESTERN LIBERTY SOUTHERN WALLER AND HARRIS COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM CDT At 425 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Beach City to near Sublime. Movement was south at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Pasadena, Pearland, League City, Sugar Land, Baytown, Missouri City, Galveston Island West End, Galveston Causeway, Texas City, Friendswood, La Porte, Deer Park, Rosenberg, Lake Jackson, Alvin, Angleton, Dickinson, Stafford, northern Bay City and South Houston.