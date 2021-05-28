4-Day Weather Forecast For Detroit
DETROIT, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 52 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 64 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.