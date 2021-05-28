Cancel
Detroit, MI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Detroit

Motor City Metro
Motor City Metro
 18 days ago

DETROIT, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fgbqj_0aEVTbGw00

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 52 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Detroit, MI
ABOUT

Stay connected with the latest news alerts from the greater Detroit area.

City
Detroit, MI
