Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

A rainy Friday in Cleveland — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Posted by 
Crooked River Chronicle
Crooked River Chronicle
 18 days ago

(CLEVELAND, OH) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Cleveland Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cleveland:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0aEVTVvS00

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 58 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 39 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 56 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 71 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Crooked River Chronicle

Crooked River Chronicle

Cleveland, OH
3K+
Followers
648
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay informed with the latest news, from politics to local education, government and sports, in the greater Cleveland area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Crooked River Chronicle

Take a look at these homes on the market in Cleveland

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Looking for a move-in ready home? Here it is? Lovely tree-lined Lyndhurst street. Totally upgraded and remodeled. Brand new kitchen with granite counters, subway tile and farm sink. Living room with fireplace, formal dining room. 2 bedrooms on 2nd floor, 1 on 3rd. Master bedroom has walk-in closet as does the 3rd bedroom. All new plumbing fixtures. Half baths on 1st and 3rd floors, full baths on 2nd floor and in basement. New flooring throughout. New light fixtures. Vinyl replacement windows. New vinyl siding and roof. Updated furnace, central air and electrical panel. No need to worry about power failures, it has a generator. Enclosed side porch, new deck, new garage door and garage opener. Concrete driveway. Walk to Lyndhurst Park, pool and community center.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Michael D Wagner, Laronge-Wagner Realty at 440-449-3850</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTm93LiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLU5FT0hSRVhPSC00MjgyNjU3JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> NICE COZY COLONIAL JUST WAITING FOR IT'S NEW OWNERS!!!! This home has been well cared for over the years and is move in ready. Large Relaxing front Porch to enjoy on those warm summer days. Living Room has a Decorative Fireplace that accents the space. Dining Room has built in Cabinets and Drawers to store personal items. Eat In Kitchen has a large pantry and has been freshly painted. Full Bathroom was added on the main level making it convenient for guest. Large Master Bedroom has a walk up attic for storage space and two additional Bedrooms on the Second Level. Second Bedroom as a Walk-Out Porch where you can unwind before settling down for the evening. Freshly Cleaned Carpet downstairs and New Carpet Upstairs. New Floor tile in the Kitchen and New Vanity in the Main Bathroom. Ceiling Fans in every room to keep the house nice and cool in the summer. Waterproofed basement (4-5 yrs), Hot Water Tank (2018), Updated Electrical and Glass Block Windows. Mostly New Windows throughout the house. Storage Room in the Basement for overflow items. Two Car Garage with Remote Opener and Vinyl Siding. Conveniently located near public transportation and approximately 15 minutes to downtown Cleveland. DON'T WAIT! SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Edith P Ross, Russell Real Estate Services at 440-526-9400</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTm93LiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLU5FT0hSRVhPSC00MjcxNDE0JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Don’t look any further! This Lyndhurst ranch has been meticulously maintained and well cared for. Not only does this ranch home have wonderful space inside but the yard also offers wonderful outdoor living space! Three nicely sized bedrooms have large closets and hardwood floors under the carpet. The eat-in kitchen offers appliances, newer countertops and flooring and access to the two-car garage. The dining area opens to the kitchen and the nicely sized living room. Large vinyl windows and a new patio door in the living room allow much natural light in the space. Upon entry in the foyer, you will find a large half bath with ceramic tile. There is an additional, generous, full bathroom in the hallway near the bedrooms. Enjoy additional living space in the lower level with a large recreation room. In the basement you will also find a few storage rooms and the laundry room complete with newer washer and dryer. Enjoy dining or relaxing outside on the newly finished deck or in the backyard. Pride of ownership boast throughout this home. A one-year home warranty is offered with this listing.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Steve K Forsythe, Keller Williams Grt Cleve NE at 440-255-5500</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTm93LiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLU5FT0hSRVhPSC00MjczODQ4JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Single family home. 4 bedrooms, 1 full bath. 1432 sq ft. Living room with carpet. Window blinds. Large kitchen with new ceramic tile, newer cabinets, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher & ceiling fan. Utility closet. Mud room & Laundry area. Full bath with ceramic tiles. coat closet. Linen closet. 2 bedrooms with closets. 2nd floor: 2 bedrooms with wood paneling. Closets & built in shelves. Hardwood floor and carpet. Recess lights. 1 car attached garage.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kathleen Poelking, Cleveland Property Management at 440-461-0050</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTm93LiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLU5FT0hSRVhPSC00MjcxMTczJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Sunny and pleasant: Northeast Ohio’s Tuesday weather forecast

Cleveland, Ohio - Expect a few clouds on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and light winds. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs in the mid 70s with cloud cover increasing later in the day. Overnight lows will fall back into the upper 50s. For Wednesday, expect some more clouds and highs around 80 with a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms in some areas.
Ohio StateIndependent

Hot, summerlike weather expected to hit northern Ohio this week

Northern Ohio is bringing the heat this week with a forecast of warm temperatures. By the end of this week, temperatures could be pushing toward 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service office in Cleveland. Monday’s high is expected to hit 74 degrees. The forecast gets a bit hotter...
Cleveland, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Tips for watching the Spring Bird Migration from Cleveland Metroparks

Did you know that millions of migrating songbirds from Central and South America make a brief stop in Cleveland every Spring?. Jen Brumfield is a Naturalist with the Cleveland Metroparks and she fills in Fox 8's Todd Meany and Natalie Herbick on what you need to know to enjoy the Spring migration in this edition of Cleveland Metroparks Monday.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Only In Ohio

Xinji Noodle Bar Is The Perfect Place For Ramen & Cocktails In Cleveland

Once upon a time, ramen noodles were a cheap dish for college students and kids with picky palates. However, nowadays, hungry diners likely aren’t referring to instant noodles when they talk about this dish. Ramen has, believe it or not, become a gourmet dish in many Asian-inspired restaurants throughout the U.S. Here in the Best […] The post Xinji Noodle Bar Is The Perfect Place For Ramen & Cocktails In Cleveland appeared first on Only In Your State.
Cleveland, OHCleveland Jewish News

Crocker Park announces summer event calendar

Crocker Park has released its summer event calendar, featuring annual activities, daily programs and new event additions. “We are thrilled to be back in the swing of things, with a full line up of fun programs and events running all season long, all while staying safe, here at Crocker Park,” Stacie Schmidt, vice president of marketing and communications for Stark Enterprises in Cleveland, said in a news release. “We are especially excited to roll out our 1st annual Crocker Bark 5K and Crocker Block Party on June 13, bringing a community party to Main Street for the whole family. It’s all happening here - all Summer long.”
Cleveland, OHcraftbrewingbusiness.com

Totally zoning, watching Dogfish Head’s packaging line bottle Mango Smoovie

A nice weekend in Cleveland, Ohio, is a rare thing. It’s mid-May, and last weekend it snowed — on Mother’s Day. What a gift. But because our weather is schizophrenic, this weekend was gorgeous. Cool but sunny. The family feigned yardwork as an excuse to sit outside and play. Alas, we played way too late. Now it’s Monday morning, and I can’t convince my brain to do its brainin’, so I’ve settled for just looking at my screen, zoning out, watching Dogfish Head’s bottling line package its Mango Smoovie brand. Ahh….