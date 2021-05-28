Cancel
Oakland, CA

Weather Forecast For Oakland

Posted by 
Oakland Observer
 18 days ago

OAKLAND, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0aEVTQVp00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 86 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Oakland, CA
ABOUT

With Oakland Observer, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

