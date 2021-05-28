Cancel
Lincoln, NE

Lincoln Daily Weather Forecast

Lincoln Daily
 18 days ago

LINCOLN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Isl0d_0aEVTPd600

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 68 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

At Lincoln Daily, you get the local Nebraska news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers.

