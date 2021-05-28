Lincoln Daily Weather Forecast
LINCOLN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 61 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 68 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 66 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 71 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
