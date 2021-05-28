Lincoln Daily Weather Forecast

LINCOLN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 61 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 68 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Sunday, May 30 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 66 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 71 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.