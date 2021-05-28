Daily Weather Forecast For Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 79 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, May 31
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 79 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.