Fort Worth, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Fort Worth

Posted by 
Tarrant County Today
 18 days ago

FORT WORTH, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0aEVTOzb00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 79 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 79 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fort Worth, TX
