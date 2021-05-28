Cancel
San Jose, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For San Jose

San Jose Sentinel
San Jose Sentinel
 18 days ago

SAN JOSE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aEVTN6s00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 50 °F
    • 2 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 87 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in San Jose, including local politics, events, and arts and culture.

