Daily Weather Forecast For San Jose
SAN JOSE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 78 °F, low 50 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 77 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 87 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 94 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
