Portland Weather Forecast
PORTLAND, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 86 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 88 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
