Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Portland Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Portland Report
Portland Report
 18 days ago

PORTLAND, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0aEVTME900

  • Friday, May 28

    Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 86 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 88 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Portland Report

Portland Report

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
690
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT

With Portland Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(PORTLAND, OR) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Portland Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Portland could see hottest day of the year on Tuesday

(PORTLAND, Ore.) June 1 is the start of the meteorological summer and the Willamette Valley could be seeing some of its warmest weather of the year. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are expected to be in the low-to-mid 90s Tuesday, with a light breeze. It’s supposed to be cooler Wednesday, but still in the 80s. Temperatures in the 60s and 70s are expected for the rest of the week.
Portland, ORAccuWeather

Storm system to unload late-season snow in Northwest

A big change in the weather pattern will unfold across the northwestern United States this week, with areas of rain, thunderstorms and even heavy snow forecast for the region. Temperatures in the Northwest have been generally above average for about a week. Seattle, which usually stays in the mid-60s throughout May, has had high temperatures in the 70s since last Tuesday. Temperatures even reached into the 80s over the weekend in Portland, Oregon.