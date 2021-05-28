Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(MANHATTAN, NY) Friday is set to be rainy in Manhattan, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Manhattan:

Friday, May 28 Partly sunny then light rain likely in the day; while heavy rain during night High 65 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 26 mph



Saturday, May 29 Rain likely in the day; while light rain likely during night High 55 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 24 mph



Sunday, May 30 Light Rain Likely High 60 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 72 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.