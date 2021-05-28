Cancel
Manhattan, NY

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Manhattan Echo
 18 days ago

(MANHATTAN, NY) Friday is set to be rainy in Manhattan, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Manhattan:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0aEVTJZy00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then light rain likely in the day; while heavy rain during night

    • High 65 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain likely in the day; while light rain likely during night

    • High 55 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 60 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Manhattan, NY
With Manhattan Echo, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

