4-Day Weather Forecast For The Bronx
THE BRONX, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny then light rain likely in the day; while heavy rain during night
- High 65 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Saturday, May 29
Rain likely in the day; while light rain likely during night
- High 55 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Sunday, May 30
Light Rain Likely
- High 59 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
