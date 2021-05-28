Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bronx, NY

4-Day Weather Forecast For The Bronx

Posted by 
The Bronx Beacon
The Bronx Beacon
 18 days ago

THE BRONX, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0aEVTIhF00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then light rain likely in the day; while heavy rain during night

    • High 65 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain likely in the day; while light rain likely during night

    • High 55 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 59 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

The Bronx Beacon

The Bronx Beacon

Bronx, NY
3K+
Followers
532
Post
582K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bronx Beacon, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#The Bronx#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in The Bronx

(THE BRONX, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in The Bronx. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Take advantage of a rainy Monday in The Bronx

(THE BRONX, NY) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in The Bronx Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.