Daily Weather Forecast For Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny then light rain likely in the day; while heavy rain during night
- High 65 °F, low 51 °F
- 14 to 18 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Rain in the day; while light rain likely during night
- High 56 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Sunday, May 30
Light Rain Likely
- High 60 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
