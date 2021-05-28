Cancel
Brooklyn, NY

Daily Weather Forecast For Brooklyn

Brooklyn Beat
Brooklyn Beat
 18 days ago

BROOKLYN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0aEVTHoW00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then light rain likely in the day; while heavy rain during night

    • High 65 °F, low 51 °F
    • 14 to 18 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain in the day; while light rain likely during night

    • High 56 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 60 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Brooklyn, NY
