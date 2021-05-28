Cancel
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

The Baltimorean
 18 days ago

BALTIMORE, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0aEVTF3400

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers then light rain likely in the day; while light rain likely during night

    • High 57 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance light rain then scattered rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night

    • High 59 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With The Baltimorean, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, community events, sports, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

