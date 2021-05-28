Friday rain in Fairfield: Ideas to make the most of it

(FAIRFIELD, CT) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Fairfield Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fairfield:

Friday, May 28 Partly sunny then chance light rain in the day; while heavy rain during night High 65 °F, low 47 °F 13 to 18 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Rain in the day; while light rain likely during night High 56 °F, low 48 °F 12 to 17 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Light Rain Likely High 60 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Slight chance light rain then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 72 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.