Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Seattle

Posted by 
Seattle News Alert
Seattle News Alert
 18 days ago

SEATTLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0aEVTDHc00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance light rain in the day; while slight chance light rain then partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Seattle News Alert

Seattle News Alert

Seattle, WA
1K+
Followers
527
Post
393K+
Views
ABOUT

From Othello to Belltown, Magnolia, Lake City and beyond: Stay connected with local breaking news happening in Seattle, including local politics, events, and arts and culture.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wa#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle News Alert

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(SEATTLE, WA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Seattle Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.