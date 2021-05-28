4-Day Weather Forecast For Seattle
SEATTLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance light rain in the day; while slight chance light rain then partly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
