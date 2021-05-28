Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

4-Day Weather Forecast For Phoenix

Posted by 
PHX Sun-Times
PHX Sun-Times
 18 days ago

PHOENIX, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aEVTCOt00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 102 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 102 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 101 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 101 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

PHX Sun-Times

PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix, AZ
3K+
Followers
913
Post
906K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up to date and connected with what's happening in the Valley of the Sun. The Phoenix Sun-Times offers the latest in breaking news, politics sports and culture.

 https://twitter.com/PhoenixSunTimes
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(PHOENIX, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Phoenix. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Phoenix

(PHOENIX, AZ) Gas prices vary across in the Phoenix area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.84 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, 76 at 3163 W Buckeye Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 3444 S 40Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix diesel prices: $1.00/gallon savings at Phoenix's cheapest station

(PHOENIX, AZ) The price of diesel varies by as much as $1.00 in the greater Phoenix area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Phoenix area went to Quick Korner at 1869 W Southern Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.79 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.79, at Shell at 3444 S 40Th St, the survey found: